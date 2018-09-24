Guinness Pro 14 Round 4 review

Ulster continued with their entertaining start to the season, once again they left it late. An injury-time try saw them salvage a draw from a game they looked like losing. Henry Speight reached over from close range, for his first Ulster try, as the clock was in the red. The extra scores from Billy Burns’ conversion ensured the northerners a share of the spoils and three league points. It was the tenth try of a pulsating match which started with an opening try for the Cheetahs after 1 minute and 20 seconds as a smart lineout move caught Ulster cold and back row Gerhard Oliver sprinted under the posts for the score. Within three minutes Ulster were level courtesy of David Shanahan, who started at scrum-half in place of Ulsters player of the season so far John Cooney who was rested for this encounter. Darren Cave made a clean break in the middle of the park, before finding Shanahan on his shoulder, who then raced over from the 22. Shanahan repeated the trick on 22 minutes as this time Stuart McCloskey offloaded to Cave who once again sent Shanahan clear for his second try. The Cheetahs took a three-point lead into the break thanks to a William Small-Smith try after a great break from fellow winger Sibahle Maxwane.

A Billy Burns penalty after the restart levelled things up at 17 points apiece, before the Cheetahs retook the lead when Joseph Dweba touched down after a powerful maul from the Cheetahs, Ulster were down to 14 for ten minutes at this stage as Alan O’Connor saw yellow for side entry in the move prior to the score. A converted Jacques Du Toit try stretched the Cheetahs lead out to nine points just after the hour mark. However, a fine score from young replacement scrum-half Jonny Stewart had Ulster back within four a few minutes later. Ulster were awarded a penalty try after 73mins when Charles Marais came in at the side as Ulster attempted to maul over. Sibahle Maxwane was the next player to get his name on the scoresheet as he raced on to a lovely dink over the top from full-back Malcolm Jaer, the ball sat up nicely for Maxwane, who avoid the Ulster cover to sprint over. A penalty from Louis Fouché on 78mins saw the Cheetahs lead by 39-32 as the clock turned red, before the hirsute Henry Speight reached over to salvage a draw for Ulster.

Full time: Cheetahs 39 Ulster 39

Munster fielded a strong looking side for their trip to Cardiff. However, they fell behind after five minutes to a Nick Williams try, which came after a great burst from Willis Halaholo, he was stopped just short of the line, but a quick recycle saw the former Munster player crash over. A quick brace of tries from Andrew Conway on ten and thirteen minutes turned the game in Munster’s favour. His first came after receiving the ball near the touchline on just inside his own half, quick feet saw him dance past a couple of defenders, before a kick and gather saw him touch down in the corner. Three minutes later he touched down in the same spot again, this time from much closer range. Neither score was converted and Cardiff retook the lead after a break from Halaholo led to a simple run-in for Tomos Williams. The conversion saw Cardiff lead 14-10 inside the first twenty minutes. The tempo of the game dropped somewhat after the breathless opening quarter and Joey Carbery’s penalty was the only other score of the half. At the break, it was Cardiff leading by the slimmest of margins, 14-13.

Unfortunately, Munster failed to trouble the scoreboard after that and it was all Cardiff after the restart. A converted Halaholo try after the was followed by three penalties from Gareth Anscombe to stretched the lead to 30-13. Cardiff got their bonus point try on 76mins when Tomos Williams sniped over. Munster will be licking their wounds ahead of Ulster’s visit to Thomond on Saturday night.

Full time: Cardiff Blues 37 Munster 13

Connacht returned to winning way against Scarlets in the Sportsground on Saturday evening. The tone was set by the returning Bundee Aki within the opening few minutes. His power and aggression were too much for the Scarlets to contain and his presence seemed to lift his teammates to new heights. The first try came after a fine bust and offload from Aki put his centre partner Tom Farrell in under the posts within five minutes. Leigh Halfpenny and Jack Carty exchanged penalties, and a second penalty for Halfpenny saw the gap close to four points, before a Cian Kelleher try stretched the westerners lead to 17-6. However, Scarlets responded soon after and Johnny McNicholl sold a clever dummy to Kelleher after being put in space by Gareth Davis and he raced over from the 22 untouched to score. A Jack Carty penalty on the stroke of half-time gave Connacht a 7 point lead at the break.

The third quarter of the game failed to live up to the tempo that both sides played at in the first half and substitutions for both sides broke the rhythm of the game. A Carty penalty on 62 mins stretched the lead to 10 points, and he added another kick on 69 minutes. However, a converted Tom Prydie try, after good play from Hadleigh Parks, on 72min for the Scarlets gave them an avenue back into the game. Another Connacht try eased any jitters their fans had, Sean O’Brien burst into Scarlets 22, before sending Niyi Adeolokun clear to race in under the posts. Carty made it 33-20 with the conversion, which capped a fine individual performance for the Connacht no.10.

Next up for Connacht is the visit of Pro14 champions Leinster next weekend.

Full time: Connacht 33 Scarlets 20

Leinster took the maximum 5 points on offer from the R.D.S. on Saturday night. However, The winning margin of 24 points is somewhat harsh on Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh side after a tough encounter. The away side defended valiantly against a Leinster surge in the opening exchanges. Fergus McFadden broke the Edinburgh resistance with a try from close range after 16minutes. James Lowe got over in the corner after a sumptuous offload from Jordan Larmour. Edinburgh narrowed the lead to five points with a Magnus Bradbury score after the restart. However, the dancing feet of Larmour restored Leinster cushion with a nicely taken try. The bonus point was secured by Johnny Sexton, after a trademark show and go by the Irish out-half. Edinburgh finished the game with fourteen men after Pierre Schoeman received a straight red card for leading with the forearm while trying to fend off a tackle. Garry Ringrose added some gloss to the score with a last-minute try.

Full time: Leinster 31 Edinburgh 7