Heineken Champions Cup 2018-19 – Some Facts and Figures

This season’s Heineken Champions Cup clubs have a total of 28 European titles between them with Leo Cullen’s Leinster side leading the way on five.

On the back of Leinster’s record-equalling victory in Bilbao last season, Ireland has the most individual tournament winners with 94 players, followed by England on 93 and France with 81.

Leinster, who won all nine tournament matches last season, are drawn in a very difficult Pool this time round, with all four clubs in Pool 1 – Leinster, Wasps, Bath Rugby and Toulouse – all previous winners of European Rugby’s top club competition.

In 2015-16 when Wasps and Leinster were last in the same pool, the English side won both the home and away games.

Munster Rugby have made the most tournament appearances with 166 (114 wins, 2 draws and 50 losses), while Newcastle Falcons are back in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 2005.

Saracens’ Owen Farrell has been the tournament’s leading points scorer for the past four seasons. The 2017 ECPR European Player of the Year and inaugural winner of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy is in third place on the all-time points scoring list with 688 behind Stephen Jones (Scarlets and ASM Clermont Auvergne) with 869 and Ronan O’Gara (Munster) on 1,365.

Of players registered for this season’s tournament, Richard Wigglesworth of Saracens has made the most appearances with 79 (Saracens 55, Sale Sharks 24).

Five of the Round 1 matches – Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Montpellier v Edinburgh Rugby, Gloucester Rugby v Castres Olympique, Lyon v Cardiff Blues and RC Toulon v Newcastle Falcons – feature clubs who will be playing each other for the first time in Europe’s top flight.

Lyon will be competing in the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time when they host the Cardiff Blues at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland on Sunday.

The total attendance for matches since the tournament’s inception in 1995 will pass the 20 million mark before the end of the season.