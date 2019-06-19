Heineken Champions Cup Draw 2019/20

This mornings Heineken Champions Cup draw has thrown up some interesting opposition for all four Irish provinces.

Munster fans will be cursing their luck, having been drawn in Pool 4 against the holders and their old foes Saracens, who defeated them at the semi-final stage in the last two seasons. Also in Pool 4 are Racing 92 from Paris and Welsh side Ospreys.

Beaten finalists Leinster are in Pool 1 alongside French side Lyon, Northampton Saints of the Gallagher Premiership and Italian side Benetton Treviso who impressed in the Guinness Pro14 this season.

Ulster are second seeds in Pool 3 and have been paired up with beaten finalists in the Top14 Clermont Auvergne, and a pair of English sides in Bath and Harlequins.

Finally, Connacht will be in Pool 5 alongside French Champions Toulouse, fellow Top14 side Montpellier and Gloucester who were Gallagher Premiership semi-finals this term.

The first round of matches in this years competition will take place just two weeks after the World Cup final which is scheduled for Saturday 2nd November.

Round 1: 15/16/17 November

Round 2: 22/23/24 November

Round 3: 6/7/8 December

Round 4: 13/14/15 December

Round 5: 10/11/12 January

Round 6: 17/18/19 January

Quarter-finals 3/4/5 April

Semi-finals 2/3 May

Final 23rd May – Stade de Marseille