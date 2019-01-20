Heineken Champions Cup quarter finals confirmed

Reigning European and Guinness PRO 14 Champions Leinster will host fellow Irish opposition Ulster in an All-Irish quarter final in a game likely to be at Ireland’s Aviva Stadium, while Munster will have to travel to Edinburgh to try and book a place in the last four of the competition.

The final round of the competition took place this weekend. Leinster took a bonus point win over the Wasps, Toulouse also proved to strong for Bath at the Stade Ernest Wallon. Irrespective of the result on Sunday Leo Cullen’s men were already guaranteed a quarter final place. However, coupled with a convincing 37-19 win at the Ricoh Arena over the Wasps and Toulouse’s failure to get the bonus point meant that Leinster secured a home tie and qualified as third seeds.

This means that they will play Ulster who themselves made it to the quarter finals for the first time in five season after a slender 1 point win over Leicester at Welford Road, the game finished 14-13.