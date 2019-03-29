Heineken Champions Cup Quarter Finals – Some Facts and Figures

Of the 88 quarter-final matches in the tournament to date, there have been 68 home wins (77% success rate) and 20 away wins.

The clubs in this season’s quarter-finals, including five former winners, have a total of 13 European titles between them.

In 2016, the last time before this season that Saracens finished the pool stage as the No 1-ranked club, they went on to win the title defeating Racing 21-9 in the final in Lyon.

Munster Rugby will be making a record 18th appearance in the knockout stage while Toulouse, who have reached the last eight for the 16th time, are next on the all-time list.

Munster have the most home wins (9) and the most away wins (4) at the quarter-final stage.

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne, who reached last season’s semi-final with the Scarlets, is top of the turnovers category with 13.

Leinster’s Seán Cronin and Jacob Stockdale of Ulster – both among the contenders for EPCR European Player of the Year – are this season’s leading try scorers with six apiece while another nominee, Munster’s Joey Carbery, is the top points scorer on 68.

Ulster Rugby’s one away quarter-final victory to date in 2012 came against Irish opposition when they defeated Munster 22-16 at Thomond Park.

If selected, Ulster and Ireland captain, Rory Best, will make his 75th tournament appearance against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium. Best currently holds the club’s appearance record on 74 ahead of Andrew Trimble with 71.

Toulouse have played four quarter-finals against French opposition and have won them all, defeating Dax in 1996-97, Montferrand in 1999-2000, Stade Francais Paris in 2010 and Biarritz Olympique in 2011.

Edinburgh Rugby’s Viliame ‘Bill’ Mata, who has been nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award, has made the most carries to date on 115 with CJ Stander of Munster next best on 88.

Two of Racing 92’s three quarter-final matches have been against TOP 14 opposition and they’ve won both times, defeating RC Toulon in 2016 and ASM Clermont Auvergne last season.

Saracens have reached the knockout stage for the eighth season in a row, and the 2016 and 2017 champions have only lost one of five home quarter-finals to date against ASM Clermont Auvergne at Vicarage Road in 2012.

Simon Zebo, who has crossed five times this season for Racing 92, is now up to sixth place on the tournament’s all-time try scoring list with 28 (Munster 23, Racing 5).

Sunday will be the first meeting of Racing 92 and Toulouse in European competition.

Cheslin Kolbe, Toulouse’s emerging wing, has beaten the most defenders with 41.

Two of the tournament’s leading points scorers, Owen Farrell of Saracens (745, third on the all-time list) and Johnny Sexton (650, fifth on the all-time list), will be in action at the weekend.

The Saracens v Glasgow Warriors tie at Allianz Park is a repeat of the 2017 quarter-final won convincingly 38-13 by the eventual champions.