Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Finals’ Venues – The Permutations

In advance of a busy weekend of European Champions Cup rugby, here are the details of the four venues that are in line to host the high-profile semi-final matches on the weekend of 20 and 21 April 2019.

Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, Paris La Défense Arena, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and BT Murrayfield have been selected as the venues for the games, with the 32,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena and BT Murrayfield chosen following a recent EPCR Board decision to allow a semi-final to be played at the home stadium of a qualified club.

The format for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage with the highest-ranked clubs earning home country advantage in their respective semi-final matches. Here are the possibilities:

If No 1-ranked side, Saracens, win their quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, they will meet either Edinburgh Rugby or Munster Rugby at the Ricoh Arena in Semi-final 1.

If Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors win their respective quarter-finals, then they will play at BT Murrayfield.

If Munster Rugby defeat Edinburgh, and if Glasgow Warriors beat Gallagher Premiership side Saracens, Munster and Glasgow Warriors will meet at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

With regard to Semi-final 2, if Racing 92 are victorious from their all-TOP 14 quarter-final with Toulouse, they will play either Leinster Rugby or Ulster Rugby at Paris La Défense Arena.

If Toulouse defeat No 2-ranked side, Racing 92, they will travel to Ireland to meet the winners of the Leinster v Ulster quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals – 20-21 April

Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby – Ricoh Arena (Coventry).

Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Munster Rugby – Ricoh Arena (Coventry).

Semi-final 1: if Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors – BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh).

Semi-final 1: if Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors – Aviva Stadium (Dublin).

Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Leinster Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena.

Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Ulster Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena.

Semi-final 2: if Leinster Rugby v Toulouse – Aviva Stadium (Dublin).

Semi-final 2: if Ulster Rugby v Toulouse – Aviva Stadium (Dublin).

2019 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 11 May; St James’ Park, Newcastle (17.00).