How to watch Brive v Connacht in Challenge Cup online

There is no live TV coverage of Brive v Connacht on Friday night but there is live steaming on EPCRugby.tv

Unfortunately you will have to pay €4.99 to watch the match as BT Sports or ViaPlay have decided against the covering the game live.

Well, they won’t have talisman Mack Hansen back anyway, he is still nursing a foot injury he sustained against Benetton, but he should be available for Ulster. Young hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin will also be unavailable due to an elbow injury so we could see a start for Shane Delahunt if Dave Heffernan does not return. A big loss in the forwards will be Josh Murphy who failed a HIA last weekend, so he is following the return to play protocols.

Andy Friend is confident however that the depth that have built means they can be without such players and still have enough to get the job done. Oisin Dowling who is now in his 3rd season with Connacht reiterated that sentiment on media duty this week, stating there is a great battle for places on this team and that it’s the deepest squad they have had in his short tenure in Galway.

