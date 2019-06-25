How to Watch the Rugby World Cup If You Are in Europe This Fall

The Rugby World Cup is a much-anticipated event that happens once every four years. In the fall of 2019, the action is set to unfold once more, with the world’s top-class contenders duking it out to win the grand championship title. Rugby fans from all over the world will be tuning in, either via live streaming services or by being there in person. Today’s article will address the needs of the former group. Are you equipped with the knowledge you need to have a smooth watching experience?

A couple of quick facts the fans should know

Right behind the Football World Cup, the Rugby World Cup is the world’s 3rd biggest and most explosive sports event that spans over seven weeks in length. This year, the clash will begin on the 20th of September. So get your smartphones, computers, and TVs ready to tune in when the first battles commence.

As for the format, the tournament is divided into 2 stages. First off, we have the pool stages, where every team will be playing against all the other teams that were placed in the same pool. This amounts to 40 matches in total. After that, we enter the elimination stages, or the so-called top 8, with the grand finals taking place on the 2nd November.

In case you get confused after seeing the logo, don’t worry. This year, the logo for the competition has undergone a massive overhaul. This reflects the fact that this year’s World Cup will be taking place in Japan, making it one of the #1 rugby destinations of the globe, with the end goal being the transformation of rugby and making it a global sport.

Back to the logo itself, what you’ll notice is two key elements – Mt. Fuji and the rising sun. Together they stand for the World Rugby logo and represent a symbolic way of greeting the people who come together to attend this historic event. With all that’s known thus far, this year’s event is shaping up to be quite an unforgettable one, the kind that’s certainly worth watching.

Now, for a couple of tricks on how to secure a great watching experience.

How to bypass ISP throttling

Have you noticed that sometimes your internet connection becomes extremely slow for a brief couple of seconds, particularly when you’re browsing a particular website or watching an online stream? This is what’s known as ISP throttling.

While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason why this happens, hardware failure or regular maintenance are two of the most likely reasons behind it. But in certain cases, your ISP can cause these slowdowns on purpose, and the reason has nothing to do with the other justifications we’ve just mentioned.

In other words – if you are maxing out the internet usage, an ISP is likely to slow down your efforts to preserve the network capacity. If you’re targeted by these measures, your internet connection becomes sluggish as a result.

In fact, specific services like Netflix or torrenting traffic may become slower or unresponsive, and it’s at the sole discretion of your ISP. While the legality aspect of ISP throttling varies from country to country, the practice is an unfortunate reality that you’re either forced to swallow or find a way around.

As luck would have it, there is a solution that kills two birds with one stone – hiding your real IP address.

Did you know the regional blocks can be bypassed as well?

The easiest way to do it is by using a NordVPN. It has a myriad of benefits, among which are bypassing ISP throttling and regional blocks of any kind. By picking the right provider, it’s easy to install and use on a multitude of devices. Since we’ve already touched on the topic of ISP throttling, let’s devote some words to regional blocks, otherwise known as geo-blocking or regional restrictions.

Here are the basics. Every time you connect to the internet, your computer identifies itself with a unique IP address. In certain areas, there are government-imposed limits on what type of content you’re allowed to access online. Since a VPN masks your IP address, it’s possible to hide the real location you’re in. You can pretend to be in any country you want, thus granting you unrestricted access. Using a VPN also helps you keep anything you send over the internet (such as your login credentials) private and unreadable to all except the intended recipient.

To find out whether your IP is really hidden, try googling “what is my IP” and see what comes up.

Conclusion

The Rugby World Cup 2019 is not too far away from us. So put the kids to sleep, grab yourself a bag of popcorn, remove any restrictions if necessary, and enjoy smooth and safe streaming.