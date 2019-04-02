Ireland 7s compete at World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong this weekend

IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy has confirmed the Ireland Men’s 7s squad for the World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong, with action beginning this Friday.

Eight of the 13-man Ireland squad played at last year’s competition, where Ireland were knocked-out at the Semi-Final stage by eventual winners Japan.

Captain Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, John O’Donnell and Mark Roche all have Hong Kong Stadium experience from last year, while Foster Horan was 13th man.

In Hong Kong for the first time are Jordan Conroy, Adam Leavy, Mick McGrath and Greg O’Shea.

In Pool F, Ireland face Jamaica and Uruguay in their opening pool games on Friday 5th April and then face Russia on Saturday 6th, with the first round of knock-out games taking place that evening.

The Semi-Finals and Final take place on Sunday 7th April, with the winner of the tournament gaining a place on next season’s World Rugby Sevens Series.

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad – World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier – Hong Kong 7s – 5-7 April

Billy Dardis (Terenure RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne FC)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

Mick McGrath (Clontarf FC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Mark Roche (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Men’s 7s – World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier – Hong Kong 7s –Pool F Fixtures

Friday 5th April 2019

Ireland v Jamaica – 5.38am (Irish time)

Ireland v Uruguay – 8.43am (Irish time)

Saturday 6th April 2019

Ireland v Russia – 3.08am (Irish time)

Quarter-Finals

Sunday 7th April 2019

Semi-Finals and Final