Ireland Men’s 7s Squad & Fixtures for Moscow this weekend

The Ireland Men’s 7s squad for the first leg of Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series, which takes place this weekend, Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June 2019, in Moscow, Russia, has been confirmed.

Ireland, the defending champions, are in Pool A with France, Italy and Romania.

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad:

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Jack Daly (Garryowen)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College) (captain)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Mark Roche (Blackrock College)

Ireland Men’s 7s Fixtures, Pool A:

Saturday, 22nd June:



Ireland v Romania – 10.00am (Irish time).

Ireland v Italy – 12.45pm (Irish time).

Ireland v France – 3.30pm (Irish time).

Sunday, 23rd June:

Play-Offs

The Moscow tournament will serve as the seeding round ahead of the European Olympic Qualification tournament which takes place in Colomiers, France, on the 13-14 July.

The winner of that tournament will gain a place at Tokyo 2020, while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will go to the Global Repechage, which will take place next year and will serve as the final route to Olympic Qualification.