Ireland Men’s 7s Squad & Fixtures for Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series on Saturday & Sunday

The Ireland Men’s Sevens compete in the Marcoussis 7s, the second round of the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Ireland won the first round of this year’s series, taking home the title in Moscow last month and this weekend are drawn in Pool A with England, Poland and Spain.

Eleven of the twelve players selected for this weekend were involved across the final two rounds of the World Rugby Sevens Series in London and Paris at the beginning of June. Ireland won the bronze medal in London and achieved a Top 8 finish in Paris.

Clontarf winger Mick McGrath is set for his first appearance of the season this weekend, having recovered from the knee injury he suffered during last year’s Rugby Europe Grand Prix.

The side will be captained by UCD’s Billy Dardis, who is joined by club mates Hugo Keenan and Harry McNulty.

There are three Lansdowne players involved, Foster Horan, Adam Leavy and John O’Donnell.

Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune is named in the side, as are Cork Constitution’s Shane Daly, Dublin University’s Bryan Mollen and Shannon’s Greg O’Shea.

Mark Roche, who finished the two World Series events with 38 points (2 tries and 14 conversions) completes the squad.

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad

Robert Baloucoune

Shane Daly

Billy Dardis (captain)

Foster Horan

Hugo Keenan

Adam Leavy

Mick McGrath

Harry McNulty

Bryan Mollen

John O’Donnell

Greg O’Shea

Mark Roche

Pool A Fixtures:

Saturday, 30th June:

Ireland v Poland – 8.00am Irish time

Ireland v Spain – 12.44pm Irish time

Ireland v England – 5.28pm Irish time

Sunday, 1st July:

Play-Offs