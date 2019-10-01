Ireland name starting to play Russia at Rugby World Cup

Ireland kick off against Russia at 11:15am Irish time on Thursday and Joe Schmidt has named the starting Irish team.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side and is joined by his Leinster colleague Luke McGrath with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in the centres.

Rob Kearney, who passed his HIA protocols, is named to start at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

There is a new look to the front row as David Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan all get their first full start at the Rugby World Cup. Jean Kleyn also makes his tournament bow alongside Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Jordi Murphy, called up as a replacement for the injured Jack Conan, is straight into the action at number 8 with Rhys Ruddock at 6 and Peter O’Mahony at 7.

Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong provide the front row cover on the bench with Iain Henderson and CJ Stander covering lock and back row.

Joey Carbery, Jack Carty and Jordan Larmour are the replacement backs.

Ireland Team & Replacements ( v Russia, Rugby World Cup Pool A, Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, kick-off 7.15pm local/11.15am Irish)

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 93 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 16 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 21 caps

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 79 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 85 caps captain

9. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 16 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 33 caps

2. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 17 caps

3. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 20 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 10 caps

5. Jean Kleyn (Munster) 3 caps

6. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps

7. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 61 caps

8. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 29 caps

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 71 caps

17. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps

18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 38 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 50 caps

20. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 35 caps

21. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 20 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 9 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 18 caps