Ireland Rugby World Cup squad – Injury news ahead of Japan match

Richie Murray has given an injury update on Irish rugby players Johnny Sexton, Joey Carberry, Bundee Aki, Peter O’Mahoney and Robbie Henshaw.

Johnny Sexton

Sexton did not train on Tuesday after picking a groin injury on Sunday, he is set to train fully on Thursday but it looks unlikely he will start on Saturday against Japan.

Joey Carberry

Carberry warmed up before the match on Sunday so looks to be fully fit, with Sexton very unlikely to play on Saturday it will be interesting does Carty or Carberry start against Japan.

Bundee Aki & Peter O’Mahoney

Both players had to go off with HIA on Sunday, they have now both cleared back to play protocols and are available for Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw

Henshaw is back running but he trained separately from the main squad on Tuesday.

It was not revealed how close he is to making an appearance at the World Cup, at best it will be against Samoa match. Let’s hope Robbie gets back to 100% fitness soon.