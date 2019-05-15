Ireland Squad & Fixtures for U20 World Rugby Rugby in Argentina

We have the extended squad and Ireland fixtures for the 2019 U20 Rugby World Cup which will be held in Argentina.
The tournament will take place from the 4th – 22nd of June, with Ireland playing their Pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada. The play-off games will take place in Rosario between the Racecourse Stadium and Club Old Resian.
Ireland will play their first fixture on Tuesday the 4th June against England and then play Australia on Saturday 8th of June and finish on Saturday the 12th against Italy
The squad will be captained by UCD and Leinster’s Charlie Ryan, with Shannon and Munster scrum-half Craig Casey named as vice-captain.
Ryan and Dylan Tierney-Martin are the two members of the squad with previous experience at the World Championships, having taken to the field in France last summer.
There are six uncapped players named, with Declan Adamson, Thomas Ahern, Azur Allison and Charlie Ward named in the forwards and Adam LaGrue and Stewart Moore in the backs.
On confirmation of the squad McNamara said:
“History has shown us that this is an attritional competition and it’s important that anyone who may take to the field in Argentina is up to speed with how want to play.
With that in mind we have named an extended squad ahead of setting off in two weeks’ time.
We have had some really positive sessions since the Six Nations, and with another camp coming up next week we will continue to build on preparations ahead of the first game against England.”
At the squad announcement, PwC Partner Paraic Joyce said: “As long-standing partners of Irish Rugby, we’re delighted to support the U20 team in this year’s World Rugby Championship.
The development of talent, collaborative teamwork and a pursuit of excellence are some of the core values of PwC and are the hallmarks of this team. It is these shared values that have made our partnership with the IRFU so successful over the last 14 years.
Following a momentous Six Nations Grand Slam, all of us here in PwC are confident that the team will put their best foot forward on the world stage.
The team are excellent ambassadors for the country, for Irish Rugby and for PwC Ireland. We wish them the best of luck in Argentina in the upcoming games.”
Extended Ireland U20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2019)
Forwards
Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *
Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *
Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *
Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster)
John Hodnett (UCC)
David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)
Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)
Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain
Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)
Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *
Ronan Watters (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)
Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
Backs
Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) Vice-Captain
Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)
Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)
Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
Bruce Houston (Ballymena/Ulster)
Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster)
Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
Adam LaGrue (Terenure College/Leinster) *
Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *
Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)
Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)
Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)
Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
*Denotes uncapped at this level
Unavailable due to injury
Harry Byrne
David Hawkshaw
Scott Penny
Conor Phillips
Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures
Pool A
England v Ireland
Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe
Tuesday 4th June 2019
KO: 15:30 (local) / 19:30 (Irish)
Australia v Ireland
Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe
Saturday 8th June, 2019
KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)
Italy v Ireland
Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe
Saturday 12th June, 2019
KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)
Semi-Finals / Play-Offs
Racecourse Stadium, Rosario OR Club Old Resian, Rosario
Monday 17th June 2019
Finals Day
Racecourse Stadium, Rosario / Club Old Resian, Rosario
Sunday 22nd June 2019
Ireland’s games will be shown live on Eir Sport.