Ireland Squad & Fixtures for U20 World Rugby Rugby in Argentina

We have the extended squad and Ireland fixtures for the 2019 U20 Rugby World Cup which will be held in Argentina.

The tournament will take place from the 4th – 22nd of June, with Ireland playing their Pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada. The play-off games will take place in Rosario between the Racecourse Stadium and Club Old Resian.

Ireland will play their first fixture on Tuesday the 4th June against England and then play Australia on Saturday 8th of June and finish on Saturday the 12th against Italy

The squad will be captained by UCD and Leinster’s Charlie Ryan, with Shannon and Munster scrum-half Craig Casey named as vice-captain.

Ryan and Dylan Tierney-Martin are the two members of the squad with previous experience at the World Championships, having taken to the field in France last summer.

There are six uncapped players named, with Declan Adamson, Thomas Ahern, Azur Allison and Charlie Ward named in the forwards and Adam LaGrue and Stewart Moore in the backs.

On confirmation of the squad McNamara said:

“History has shown us that this is an attritional competition and it’s important that anyone who may take to the field in Argentina is up to speed with how want to play.



With that in mind we have named an extended squad ahead of setting off in two weeks’ time.



We have had some really positive sessions since the Six Nations, and with another camp coming up next week we will continue to build on preparations ahead of the first game against England.”

At the squad announcement, PwC Partner Paraic Joyce said: “As long-standing partners of Irish Rugby, we’re delighted to support the U20 team in this year’s World Rugby Championship.

The development of talent, collaborative teamwork and a pursuit of excellence are some of the core values of PwC and are the hallmarks of this team. It is these shared values that have made our partnership with the IRFU so successful over the last 14 years.

Following a momentous Six Nations Grand Slam, all of us here in PwC are confident that the team will put their best foot forward on the world stage.

The team are excellent ambassadors for the country, for Irish Rugby and for PwC Ireland. We wish them the best of luck in Argentina in the upcoming games.”

E xtended Ireland U20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2019)



Forwards



Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *

Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster)

John Hodnett (UCC)

David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)

Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Ronan Watters (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

Backs

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) Vice-Captain

Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

Bruce Houston (Ballymena/Ulster)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Adam LaGrue (Terenure College/Leinster) *

Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level

Unavailable due to injury

Harry Byrne

David Hawkshaw

Scott Penny

Conor Phillips

Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures

Pool A

England v Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Tuesday 4th June 2019

KO: 15:30 (local) / 19:30 (Irish)

Australia v Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Saturday 8th June, 2019

KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)

Italy v Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Saturday 12th June, 2019

KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)

Semi-Finals / Play-Offs

Racecourse Stadium, Rosario OR Club Old Resian, Rosario

Monday 17th June 2019

Finals Day

Racecourse Stadium, Rosario / Club Old Resian, Rosario

Sunday 22nd June 2019

Ireland’s games will be shown live on Eir Sport.