Rob Kearney and Keith Earls have recovered from injury to make the Ireland starting team against Japan. Kick off 8:15am Saturday.

Garry Ringrose is joined in the centre by Chris Farrell while Jack Carty will start alongside Conor Murray.

The pack remains unchanged with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong packing down either side of captain Rory Best.

Iain Henderson will win his 50th cap for Ireland and he is again partnered with James Ryan. Henderson won his first cap against South Africa in 2012.

Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander form an unchanged back-row.

Joey Carbery has recovered from injury and is named in the replacements alongside Jordan Larmour and Luke McGrath. Sean Cronin is in line for his first appearance as he is included on the bench with Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony.

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v Japan, 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A, Shziuoka Stadium Ecopa, Saturday, September 28, kick-off 6.45pm local time/10.45am Irish time):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 92

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 78

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 25

12. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 8

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 22

10. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 8

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 75

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 92

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) (capt) 121

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 37 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Queen’s University/Ulster) 49

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 20

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 60

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 20

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 34

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 70

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 32

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 19

19. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 9

20. Rhys Ruddock (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 23

21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 15

22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 19

23. Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 17