Ireland suffer 30-23 defeat to England at U20 Rugby World Cup

England 30 Ireland 23

Ireland suffered a last-minute defeat to England on Monday when the sides met in the World Cup fifth-place play-off semi-final at Rosario. Ireland were denied the comeback after Tom Willis crossed over the whitewash, the TMO was needed to confirm that the ball was grounded correctly. Ireland will now play a seventh/eight place play-off against New Zealand on Saturday.

“To me that is a straight shot to the face.”@jamesdowney23 says Scottish referee Ben Blain should have shown England’s Rusiate Tuima a straight red card for his high tackle on Ireland’s Brian Deeny.#WorldRugbyU20s #FutureIsGreen pic.twitter.com/YOH9Xgmixj — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 17, 2019

Ireland coached by Noel McNamara trailed by 14 points at the three-quarter stage, by 23-9. However, tries from Jonathan Wren and Brian Deeney. Ben Healy with his accuracy from the tee helped Ireland back on level terms on 72 minutes. Conditions were poor and the pitch was horrendous. However, Ireland had a man advantage inside 6 minutes when England had Ted Hill sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Charlie Ryan. Ben Healy would go on to kick a penalty not long after to give Ireland a 3-0 win. Josh Hodge would respond for England though with a penalty from distance. Healy kicked Ireland back into the lead on the 20th-minute mark. England then got another yellow card but this time Healy missed his shot at goal. Hodge kicked over a penalty to put the teams back on level terms. England then gained the initiative as Hodge crossed for the first try of the game. He converted the try to make it 13-6 at the break.

It was 13-9 when Healy kicked a penalty shortly after the break. However, England pressed on. Hodge kicked a penalty on 47 minutes. England had their second try of the game minutes late through Sam Maunder. Ireland were reduced to 14 men then after Dylan Tierney Martin committed a high tackle. Ireland had a try on their own when Jonathan Wren crossed over the line after a good pass from Healy out on the wing before giving the slip to two English defenders in the corner. Healy kicked over the difficult conversion. Ireland would get another try courtesy of Deeny blocking a box kick from Maunder before gathering and scoring. Healy kicked the conversion and the sides were level after 72 minutes.

England would have another player sin-binned before the game was out. Rusiate Tuima the man binned this time after a high tackle on Brian Deeny. However, England had the last laugh in the game as Tom Willis went over before Hodge sealed the win.

Ireland U20: Jake Flannery (Munster); Aaron O’Sullivan (Leinster), Liam Turner (Leinster, captain), David Ryan (Leinster), Jonathan Wren (Munster); Ben Healy (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster); Michael Milne (Leinster), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht), Charlie Ward (Leinster), Charlie Ryan (Leinster) , Thomas Ahern (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Ronan Watters (Leinster), Azur Allison (Ulster).

Replacements: Declan Adamson (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Josh Wycherley (Munster), John McKee (Leinster), Brian Deeny (Leinster), Niall Murray (Connacht), Luke Clohessy (Munster), Colm Reilly (Connacht), Rob Russell (Leinster), Cormac Foley (Leinster), Angus Kernohan (Ulster), Max O’Reilly (Leinster).

England U20: Tom de Glanville (Bath); Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints) (capt), Cameron Redpath (Sale Sharks), Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons); Manu Vunipola (Saracens), Sam Maunder (Exeter Chiefs); Kai Owen (Worcester Warriors), Will Capon (Bristol Bears), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Joel Kpoku (Saracens), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Hinkley (Gloucester), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors).

Replacements: Nic Dolly (Sale Sharks), Olly Adkins (Gloucester), James Kenny (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Willis (Wasps), Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Fox (Yorkshire Carnegie), Connor Doherty (Sale Sharks), Tom Seabrook (Gloucester), Luke James (Sale Sharks), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish).