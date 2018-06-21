Ireland team for Series decider against Australia – Saturday, Sky Sports 11.05am kick-off

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt has named his squad for the third and final test against Australia at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday (kick-off 11.05am).

Peter O’Mahony will captain the team for the Series decider from the openside flank and is joined in the backrow by fellow Munster player CJ Stander at blindside and Jack Conan at No.8.

James Ryan and Devin Toner remain the second row partnership while Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are named in the front row.

Rob Kearney is named at full back with Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls chosen on the wings. Robbie Henshaw moves to outside centre with Bundee Aki lining out in the No. 12 jersey.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton are the halfbacks.

The replacements named are Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Ross Byrne and Jordan Larmour.

Ireland Team:

Rob Kearney, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Jack McGrath, 2. Seán Cronin, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. James Ryan, 6. CJ Stander, 7. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 8. Jack Conan.

Ireland Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell, 17. Cian Healy, 18. John Ryan, 19. Tadhg Beirne, 20. Jordi Murphy, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Jordan Larmour.