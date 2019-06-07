Ireland v Australia in World Rugby U20 Championship – Live eir Sport, Saturday, 2.30pm kick-off

There are two enforced changes to the Ireland U20 team to play Australia in their second game of the World Rugby U20 Championship on Saturday, kick off 2.30pm Irish time.

Seán French, who came on in the second half of Ireland’s defeat of England, sustained a facial injury that rules him out of the rest of the tournament, while Iwan Hughes, who was making his tournament debut, picked up a finger injury and is also ruled out of the tournament.

Rob Russell comes into the starting line-up in place of Hughes at fullback with Angus Kernohan and Jonathan Wren again named on the wings.

The remainder of the back line is unchanged with Craig Casey and Jake Flannery starting as halfbacks and Stewart Moore and Liam Turner set to play in the centre.

The front five remains the same with Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Thomas Clarkson in the front row while captain Charlie Ryan and Ryan Baird pack down in the second row.

Josh Hodnett moves from 7 to 8 in place of Azur Allison who is going through the return to play protocols, while Ronan Watters comes in at open-side, with David McCann starting at 6.

Aaron O’Sullivan and Max O’Reilly have been called up to the squad in place of French and Hughes but will not be in the side this weekend.

Both teams go into the game having picked up a bonus point win in the opening round as Ireland defeated England 42-26 while the Junior Wallabies beat Italy 36-12.

Ireland U20 Team:

15. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

20. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

23. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

24. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

25. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

26. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)