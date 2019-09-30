Ireland v Russia – Preview & Predicted starting team – Kick off 11:15 Thursday

We preview and predict the starting team for Ireland v Russia in their Rugby World Cup pool A clash, Kick-off 11:15 am on Thursday morning.

Russia have lost both their matches in the Rugby World Cup and Ireland will be expected to win by around 50pts. The Russians have done well in the first halves of their matches but ended up losing by 20pts to Japan and 25pts to Samoa.

Ireland will be reeling for not scoring for the last 60minutes against Japan and ending up hanging on for a losing bonus point. It was one of the worst defeats in the history of Irish rugby but luckily it’s not all over for Ireland.

The fancied Rugby bet for Ireland vs Russia world cup odds is Ireland to win by 80 or more at 10/1.

Johnny Sexton who didnt play was in front of the media and commented “I suppose the only blessing in disguise is that, in the last two World Cups that I’ve been involved in, we’ve not cruised through the group, but we’ve had everything go our way in the pool stages. And then we’ve had the day that we had yesterday in a quarter-final and we’d be going home today.

“The great thing now is that we’ve got the rest of the pool to get things together. We know, to a certain extent, that we’ve got things in our own hands in terms of if we can win the last two games and score a number of tries we can definitely qualify for the quarter-final.

“If that’s in first or second place, that’s out of our control, so we won’t worry about that. That’s done now. So it’s up to us now to put in two big performances and hopefully put ourselves into a quarter-final and, we know if we do that, then we’ve got a chance.”

“One thing about this team is that we back the squad, the 31 guys. When we picked the squad, we said that everyone that was here was ready to play. I picked up that (quad) strain against Scotland and I wasn’t going to train Monday, Tuesday. The preparation time is so short in a six-day turnaround that the guys made a decision for me to sit this one out.

“You want to play every game, especially in a World Cup, but hopefully I can pay back the whole squad with a good performance this week and beyond.”

Team News

Chris Farrell is out of the game on Wednesday, and Rob Kearney has a badly bruised eye and has to pass his HIA assessment. Jack Conan has gone back to Ireland with an injury and there is no update on Robbie Henshaw but it looks unlikely he will play. This might be a good time to get Joey Carberry on the pitch and full-back might the place for him on Thursday. It will be important to give Jack Carty some minutes so he should get the last 20minutes in what will be a very easy victory.

Predicted Ireland team to play Russia

15. Joey Carbery

14. Andrew Conway

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Jean Kleyn

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Keith Earls.