Ireland v Scotland – Starting teams, Preview & Live Scores

We have the starting teams for Ireland v Scotland in their opening World Cup match which starts at 8:45am on Sunday.

IRELAND

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls have been ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup opener with Joey Carberry also missing out on a place on the bench.

“It was just that we were getting very tight for time, the best continuity we had was we felt was to have the guys who trained through the time that we’ve been here, it’s exciting to have the back three that we have,” head coach Joe Schmidt

Schmidt added of Larmour and Conway: “I think that their enthusiasm is something that’s contagious, their ability to get themselves into the game.

“Andrew has proven aerial ability and that will be really useful for us.

“I still have the vision very clearly in my mind of Jordan Larmour beating Israel Folau to a ball in the third Test in Sydney on our Australian tour last year.

“So he’s very good there as well, and of course Jacob is a big man in the back-field.

“They’re all feeding off each other, they are all very, very keen to impress. And now they have that opportunity.”

Rory Best captain’s the side and is partnered in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadgh Furlong. Iain Henderson and James Ryan are selected in the second row with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander named as the starting loose forwards.

Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton are named at half-back. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the midfield combination with Jordan Larmour at full-back supported by Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway on the wings.

Scotland

The starting team – of which two-thirds have previous world cup experience – features a total of 630 Test caps, with 10 personnel changes made to the one that defeated Georgia 36-9 in the final Summer Test in Edinburgh earlier this month.

The starting team – of which two-thirds have previous world cup experience – features a total of 630 Test caps, with 10 personnel changes made to the one that defeated Georgia 36-9 in the final Summer Test in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Scotland Head Coach, Gregor Townsend, said: "We've had a really productive week's preparation in Nagasaki ahead of our arrival in Tokyo, with our players adapting to the time zone and weather conditions out here in Japan. "As we've got closer to the game our training has been more about fine-tuning the hard work that's gone in over pre-season into a focus for Sunday's game. "Our team has a lot of experience playing together in major games for Scotland, with a bench capable of making a difference when required. That cohesion, experience and leadership is very valuable in a build-up to a match of this magnitude as well as during the 80 minutes on Sunday." Exeter Chiefs full-back Stuart Hogg and Saracens wing Sean Maitland return to the back-three to partner fellow British & Irish Lion and Glasgow Warriors wing Tommy Seymour. Another pair of Lions – scrum-half Greig Laidlaw and stand-off Finn Russell – return to start at half-back, with Sam Johnson and Duncan Taylor the only backs to be reinstated, in midfield. Glasgow Warriors forwards Ryan Wilson and Jonny Gray are the only forwards to remain in the pack, which features the remaining six changes, including a new front-row trio of Allan Dell (London Irish), captain Stuart McInally and Willem Nel (both Edinburgh). Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist returns to partner the reinstated Gray in the boiler house, while the capital club's Hamish Watson and John Barclay join Wilson in the loose forwards. Townsend added: "In Ireland we face a quality opposition who, over the past number of years, have earned the right to be the number one ranked side in the world. "We know them well and are well aware of the strengths they possess throughout their squad. We expect them to play very well, as they did in their most recent games against Wales, so only our best performance will do in order to win. "The prospect of facing them in the opening round of a Rugby World Cup is a fantastic challenge for our players and supporters around the world."

IRELAND team to play Scotland, Pool A RWC19, Yokohama Stadium,

Sunday 22nd September, 2019

15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 16 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 15 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 20 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 21 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 84 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 74 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 91 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 120 caps CAPTAIN

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 36 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 48 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 59 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 33 caps

Replacements

16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 16 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 31 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

19. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 8 caps

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 16 caps

21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 7 caps

23. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 7 caps

Scotland team to play Ireland, International Stadium, Yokohama in the Rugby World Cup

Sunday 22 September (kick-off 4.45pm) – live on ITV

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – 69 caps

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) – 52 caps

13. Duncan Taylor (Saracens) – 23 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 42 caps

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 46 caps

9. Greig Laidlaw VICE CAPTAIN (Clermont Auvergne) – 73 caps

1. Allan Dell (London Irish) – 25 caps

2. Stuart McInally CAPTAIN (Edinburgh) – 29 caps

3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh) – 31 caps

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 36 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 52 caps

6. John Barclay VICE CAPTAIN (Edinburgh) – 74 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 27 caps

8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) – 45 caps

Substitutes:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 42 caps

17. Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls) – 37 caps

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 22 caps

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 4 caps

20. Blade Thomson (Scarlets) – 2 caps

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps

22. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 10 caps

23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 7 caps