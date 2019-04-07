Ireland win Hong Kong 7’s qualifier series to gain top tier status.

Ireland men’s 7s team overcame host nation Hong Kong by 28-7 in this morning World Rugby 7s qualification series final. Tries from Harry McNulty, Gregory O’Shea, Jordan Conroy (his tenth of the tournament) and Terry Kennedy gave Anthony Eddy’s side a long-awaited ticket to next season’s top tier tournament.

On the pitch straight after the game Ireland’s captain, Billy Dardis said “We’re just delighted with this. It’s been a long hard road. I think that we all stood on the pitch there and couldn’t move. We’re just speechless. It’s class! It won’t sink in for a couple of weeks.”

Ireland’s tournament started on Friday with their three pool F games. The overcame Jamaica 26-0 in their pool opener thanks to two tries from Foster Horan and one apiece from Jordan Conroy and John O’Donnell. A few hours later in their second game, they were coasting 26-7 at half time against Uruguay after a Terry Kennedy hat-trick and a Jordan Conroy try. However, they eased up and took their foot off the gas in the second half and were lucky to escape with a 26-26 draw after Felipe Etcheverry missed a conversion in front of the posts for the win.

Saturday’s action saw Ireland coast to a 33-7 win over a much vaunted Russian side. Jordan Conroy was the star of the show this time with a trio of tries. Adam Leavy and Gregory O’Shea also dotted down. Thanks to the vagaries of the pool seedings they faced the Russians for a second time on Saturday in the quarter-finals. This time the result was even more emphatic and Ireland triumphed 47-0. Two more tries from Conroy brought his tally against the Russians to five for the day and Terry Kennedy and Gregory O’Shea both added a brace, with Harry McNulty also crossing the whitewash.

This mornings semi-final saw them face their toughest opposition in the pre-tournament favourites Germany. Two more tries from Jordan Conroy and one from Billy Dardis helped Anthony Eddy’s men to a 19-10 win.