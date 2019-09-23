Ireland Women to play November 17th International against Wales at UCD’s Bowl

The Irish Women’s rugby squad will have training camps against both Scotland and France, ahead of their international test match against Wales in November.

In preparation for the November 17th fixture against Wales at UCD’s Bowl (1pm kick-off), the squad will have two away training sessions, which will include training games against Scotland (26th/27th October) and France (2nd/3rd November).

Ireland are looking to build from the Inter-provincial Championships with training camps against Scotland who are also seeking qualification for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup and France, who have already qualified for the tournament and currently sit third in the World Rugby Rankings.

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs said he is looking forward to a big season ahead:

“It’s great to have Wales travelling over for this Test match. We always have extremely competitive matches against them and both teams are always willing to play an attacking style of rugby which makes for an entertaining game.

This is the fourth year we have had a test match in November and it’s proving to be a brilliant building block for us in terms of coming together as a squad and laying the foundation for our preparations leading into the Six Nations in 2020.”

26th -27th Oct. Training Camp and Game, Scotland.

2nd – 3rd Nov. Training Camp and Game, France.

10th Nov. Ireland Women v Wales Women, UCD Bowl, Dublin; Kick-off 1pm.