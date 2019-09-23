Ireland Women’s 2020 Six Nations Details

Ireland’s Women will begin their 2020 Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland on 2nd February, with a 1pm kick-off at Energia Park, Dublin.

A week later, the same venue will host a clash between Ireland and Wales, with a similar 1pm kick-off.

Ireland’s Women will travel to Castle Park in Doncaster in Round 3 on 23rd February to face England, with the game set for a 12.45pm start.

Round 4 will see Adam Griggs; side play their final home game of the competition, against Italy at 1pm in Energia Park in Dublin, before they travel to Le Stadium in Lille to face France on 15th March at 4.35pm.

2020 Women’s Six Nations

