Ireland Women’s 7s in HSBC World Rugby Series action in Canada this weekend

Stan McDowell, Ireland Women’s 7s Coach, has named the squad for the penultimate round of the 2018-19 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Langford, Canada, this weekend.

McDowell makes just one change to the squad that finished in 7th place at the previous round in Kitakyushu, as Lucy Mulhall is unavailable having picked up an injury at the Japan tournament.

In her place, Kathy Baker comes into the squad, which will be captained by Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, who played in her 100th World Series game in Japan. The 24-year-old is second top-try scorer on this year’s series with 23 tries.

The Ireland side includes 19-year-olds Eve Higgins and Megan Burns. Higgins has scored 62 points in 12 games this season, while Burns made her Series debut last month in Kitakyushu.

Murphy-Crowe, along with Louise Galvin, Aoife Doyle, Hannah Tyrrell and Deirbhile Nic A’ Bhaird bring experience to the squad, which features six 20-year-olds: Baker, Claire Boles, Katie Heffernan, Brittany Hogan, Emily Lane and Anna McGann.

It will be the fourth year that the Series visits the Westhills Stadium in Victoria, British Colombia, and Ireland are drawn in Pool A with Australia, Brazil and hosts Canada.

Ireland Women’s 7s Squad for Canada 7s, Westhills Stadium, Langford – 11th – 12th May 2019

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) Captain

Deirbhile Nic a’Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series – Canada 7s –

Pool A – Day 1

Saturday 11th May 2019

Ireland v Australia – 7:06pm (Irish time)

Ireland v Canada – 10.12pm (Irish time)

Ireland v Brazil – 12:34am – Sunday (Irish time)