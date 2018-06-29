Ireland Women’s 7s Squad & Fixtures for Rugby Europe Grand Prix on Friday & Saturday

Ireland Women’s 7s side have been drawn in Pool B with Poland, Scotland and Wales for the first round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Marcoussis, Paris, today (Friday) and Saturday.

The tournament is the first of two competitions that make up the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series, with the second leg taking place in Kazan, Russia on the 1st and 2nd September.

The Irish side sees the return of Audrey O’Flynn as the only change from the team that lined out for the final round of the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Paris at the beginning of June.

Lucy Mulhall captains the side, which includes Kathy Baker and Eve Higgins, both of whom won their first caps this season and celebrated their 20th and 19th birthdays respectively this week.

Both Baker and Higgins, along with Aoife Doyle, Stacey Flood, Katie Heffernan and Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe have progressed through the Ireland Women’s Sevens pathway, having played at Under 18 level before progressing to the senior ranks.

Completing the squad are Ashleigh Baxter, Katie Fitzhenry, Louise Galvin, Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird.

Ireland Women’s 7’s



Kathy Baker

Ashleigh Baxter

Aoife Doyle

Katie Fitzhenry

Stacey Flood

Louise Galvin

Katie Heffernan

Eve Higgins

Lucy Mulhall (captain)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird

Audrey O’Flynn

Pool B Fixtures

Friday, 29th June 2018

Ireland v Scotland – 11.44am Irish time

Ireland v Poland – 2.29pm Irish time

Ireland v Wales – 5.14pm Irish time

Saturday, 30th June 2018

Play-Offs