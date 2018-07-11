Ireland Women’s 7s Squad for Rugby World Cup Sevens 20-21 July in San Francisco

IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy has confirmed the Ireland Women’s 7s squad to compete at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

The tournament features the world’s top 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams and will be played on 20-21 July at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The tournament format is a knock-out style draw, meaning teams will have to win every match to be crowned World Cup winners.

Ireland will play England in the opening Round of 16 match, with the winner progressing to the Championship Quarter-Final against either Mexico or New Zealand, while the loser will go into the Quarter-Finals of the Challenge competition.

Captain Lucy Mulhall finished the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series with a total of 85 points this season. The Wicklow play-maker scored 5 tries and 30 conversions in 27 games.

Ireland’s top try scorer Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe scored 18 tries on the World Series this season and touched down 8 times at the opening round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Marcoussis recently.

Scrum-half Stacey Flood will make her 23rd consecutive appearance in green. The Railway Union player has featured at every senior tournament Ireland has been involved in since summer 2015.

Forward Ashleigh Baxter is set to feature in her fourth World Cup, having lined out at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Russia in 2013 and she has played in two 15s Women’s Rugby World Cups in England in 2014 and Ireland in 2017.

Also featuring in their second World Cup this season are Katie Fitzhenry, Louise Galvin and Hannah Tyrrell, the players all lined out at the 15s tournament in August.

Kathy Baker, Eve Higgins and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird are included, the trio made their Ireland 7s debuts this season.

Completing the squad are Enniskillen native Claire Boles, Limerick’s Aoife Doyle and Cork’s Audrey O’Flynn.

Ireland Women’s 7s Rugby World Cup Sevens Sqaud

Kathy Baker.

Ashleigh Baxter.

Claire Boles.

Aoife Doyle.

Katie Fitzhenry.

Stacey Flood.

Louise Galvin.

Eve Higgins.

Lucy Mulhall.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird.

Audrey O’Flynn.

Hannah Tyrrell.

Friday 20th July 2018

Round of 16 Fixture

Ireland v England – 12.12pm (local time)/8.12pm (Irish time)

Quarter-Finals

TBC

Saturday 21th July 2018

Finals