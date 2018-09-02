Ireland Women’s November International Fixtures

The Ireland Women’s November international schedule has been confirmed with Ireland playing the USA in Dublin before travelling to Twickenham to play England the following weekend.

Ireland will play the USA in Energia Park on Sunday, November 18th and England in Twickenham on Saturday, November 24th.

Ireland and England have played each other in November in recent seasons where both games were tight.

In 2015 at Twickenham Stoop, Ireland’s Women played their first ever November International, losing out 8-3 to a late England score.

The following year the sides met in Dublin with Nora Stapleton scoring ten points for the home side, which lost by two points.

Ireland last played USA at this level in the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup when Ireland won 23-17 thanks to 18 points from Niamh Briggs.

USA finished 4th at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2017 losing to France in the Bronze final.

Ireland Women’s Team – November Internationals

Ireland Women v USA Women

Energia Park, Dublin.

Sunday 18th November, 2018

KO: TBC

England Women v Ireland Women

Twickenham Stadium, London.

Saturday 24th November, 2018

KO: 6.30pm