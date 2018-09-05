Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Warm Up games announced

Ireland have announced their schedule of warm up games ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland will face Italy in the opening warm up game in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 10th of August 2019, two weeks later they will take on England at Twickenham. They will follow those two games up with back to back games against Warren Gatland’s Wales on consecutive Saturday’s, these games will be on the 31st of August in Cardiff and the 7th of September in the Aviva Stadium, two cracking games to look forward to ! The Italy and Wales games which are at the Aviva Stadium will be broadcast live on RTE.

The World Cup itself kicks off in Japan with the hosts taking on Russia on the 20th of September. Ireland first game of the World Cup is against Scotland the following Sunday. Ireland will then have three games where they will be expected to win, they will face hosts Japan, Russia and Samoa. The Grand Slam Champions will be looking to make it past the quarter final stages of the tournament for the very first time.

Warren Gatland speaking of the games with Ireland said he was looking forward to fine tuning his team world cup preparations. He said It is important we test ourselves in competitive environments before heading to Japan and these matches are ideal for us,”