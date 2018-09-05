IRFU announce warm up schedule ahead of 2019 World Cup.

The IRFU have announced their list of warm-up fixtures in the build up to next years Rugby World Cup in Japan. They have planned a four match schedule prior to their Pool A opener against Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday 22nd September.
Joe Schmidt’s men will take on Conor O’Shea’s Italy at the Aviva on Saturday 10th August 2019. Next up, two weeks later, on August 24th will be a visit to Twickenham to face England. Followed by away and home fixtures against Warren Gatland’s Wales (Saturday 31st August and Saturday 7th September).