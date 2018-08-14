IRFU send McNamara on three month placement

The IRFU have sent Ireland U20 rugby head coach Noel McNamara on a three month placement to New Zealand with the Kiwi outfit North Harbour as part of an IRFU initiative to take coaches out of their comfort zone and to help with their development as coaches.

He is not the coach to have experienced this and it will allow to feed off expertise and different types of methods been used in the rugby coaching world. Indeed Jared Payne whom is Ulster defence coach was also sent on coaching experience, he went with the Ireland team on their tour to Australia, while Ronan O’Gara, Girvan Dempsey and Felix Jones have all spent time with the Ireland set up last year when they took on tours to the USA and Japan.

It is anticipated that McNamara will spend the three months at North Harbour who compete in the Mitre10 Cup. Tom Coventry is the boss there and he will aid McNamara in his duties. Indeed Coventry is set to take up the role of assistant coach at Auckland Blues next season. Once that Mitre10 Cup season has completed McNamara will return to Ireland where he will continue his work with the U20’s as well as Leinster development squad. Speaking about the news IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora said “The aim of the CPD [continuing professional development] programme is to expose our best up and coming Irish coaches to other rugby models and to take them out of their comfort zone of coaching within the Irish system”. He went on to say further “In Noel’s case the experience he will gain from coaching in such a competitive tournament is invaluable especially considering the calibre of those in the North Harbour coaching group led by Tom Coventry, who has Super Rugby coaching experience with the Chiefs and is due to link up with the Blues in the new year.”