Irish Independent Park to host three U20 Six Nations games in 2020

Cork’s Irish Independent Park will host the three home fixtures for the Under-20s Six Nations Championship next year.

The successful “Friday Night Lights” games in Cork will continue with Scotland, Italy and Wales making their way to the southern capital next year.

Last season saw record crowds support the U20s win at home to England and France, with a sold-out Irish Independent Park backing the youthful side on a memorable night against a strong French outfit.

The Munster and Ireland support will be called on once again in ensuring the next generation of Irish stars maintain their home record in Irish Independent Park as they face Scotland, Italy and Wales in the next campaign.



Ireland U20s Irish Independent Park Fixtures

Friday, 31st January 2020 Ireland U20s v Scotland U20s, 7.15pm.

Friday, 7th February 2020 Ireland U20s v Wales U20s, 7.15pm.

Friday, 6th March 2020 Ireland U20s v Italy U20s, 7.15pm.