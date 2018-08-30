Irish Refereeing Appointments for Guinness Pro14 & Women’s Interpros this weekend

As the rugby season kicks into full swing this weekend with the commencement of the Guinness Pro14 and the Women’s Interprovincials, a number of Irish officials have been appointed.

John Lacey takes charge of the Guinness Pro14 game between Ospreys and Edinburgh in Swansea on Friday night, with Seán Gallagher operating as one of his assistant referees.

Enda O’Shea will be on the whistle for the first fixture of this season’s Women’s Interprovincials the same evening when Leinster host Ulster in Stradbrook.

On Saturday, Munster officials George Clancy and Frank Murphy will officiate at The Dragons versus Benetton Treviso, with Clancy as referee and Murphy as assistant referee.

Mark Patton will be one of the assistant referees in Thomond Park when Munster welcome the Toyota Cheetahs, with Simon McDowell as TMO.

John Carvill is in Kingspan Stadium on the touchline when Ulster take on Scarlets, with Leo Colgan as TMO in Belfast.

Eddie Hogan-O’Connell is one of the assistant referees and Olly Hodges will be TMO for Connacht versus Cardiff Blues, while Glenn Sheridan will referee Saturday’s Women’s Interpro game when Munster play Connacht at Irish Independent Park in Cork.

