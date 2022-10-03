2,002 total views, 2,002 views today

Jacob Stockdale set for MRI after sustaining a right ankle injury

The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Friday’s Round 4 BKT United Rugby Championship fixture versus Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

Jacob Stockdale sustained a right ankle injury during Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship game against Leinster. He will have an MRI scan today to assess this further. This injury is unrelated to the left ankle issue that side-lined him last season.

Rob Herring suffered a concussion during the first half of the same game, and he will now follow the Graduated Return to Play protocols.

Squad updates in association with The Ulster Independent Clinic.

