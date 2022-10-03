Jamison Gibson-Park picks up a hamstring injury

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship game at the RDS Arena against the Cell C Sharks (KO: 5.05pm – live on RTÉ Sport, Premier Sports and URC TV).



INJURY UPDATE – AVAILABLE FOR SELECTION:

James Ryan: came through the game at the weekend with no issues after recovering from a hamstring injury

Will Connors: came through the game at the weekend with no issues after recovering from a back injury

Liam Turner: has recovered from a toe injury and will return to full training this week

INJURY UPDATE – FURTHER ASSESSMENT REQUIRED:

Caelan Doris: was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half against Benetton Rugby and will continue to be assessed this week as he comes through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols

Rónan Kelleher: was a late withdrawal from the Leinster Rugby match day 23 with a hamstring injury and will be further assessed this week

Dave Kearney: was withdrawn at half time against Ulster Rugby with an adductor injury and will be further assessed this week

INJURY UPDATE – UNAVAILABLE FOR SELECTION:

Jamison Gibson-Park: picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and will be unavailable for selection this week

There are no further updates on:

Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee), Tommy O’Brien (knee)

