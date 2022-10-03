2,002 total views, 2,002 views today

Jamison Gibson-Park picks up a hamstring injury



Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship game at the RDS Arena against the Cell C Sharks (KO: 5.05pm – live on RTÉ Sport, Premier Sports and URC TV).







INJURY UPDATE – AVAILABLE FOR SELECTION:



James Ryan: came through the game at the weekend with no issues after recovering from a hamstring injury



Will Connors: came through the game at the weekend with no issues after recovering from a back injury



Liam Turner: has recovered from a toe injury and will return to full training this week



INJURY UPDATE – FURTHER ASSESSMENT REQUIRED:



Caelan Doris: was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half against Benetton Rugby and will continue to be assessed this week as he comes through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols



Rónan Kelleher: was a late withdrawal from the Leinster Rugby match day 23 with a hamstring injury and will be further assessed this week



Dave Kearney: was withdrawn at half time against Ulster Rugby with an adductor injury and will be further assessed this week



INJURY UPDATE – UNAVAILABLE FOR SELECTION:



Jamison Gibson-Park: picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and will be unavailable for selection this week



There are no further updates on:



Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee), Tommy O’Brien (knee)

