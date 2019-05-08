Jerry Flannery & Felix Jones to leave Munster Rugby Coaching Team in June

Munster Rugby Forwards Coach Jerry Flannery and Backline and Attack Coach Felix Jones will leave the southern province in June, both having declined their respective contract offers.

Commenting on the news, Munster Rugby Acting CEO Philip Quinn, said:

“While we understand their respective decisions, we are hugely disappointed with the latest development, but wish them every success in the future. It goes without saying that Jerry and Felix have been great servants to Munster Rugby, from their earlier playing days in red, to forging successful coaching careers in guiding the next generation of Munster players.”

Head Coach Johann van Graan spoke of his disappointment at the imminent departure of the pair, stating:

“We will be very disappointed to see Jerry and Felix go at the end of the season. They are both extremely hard-working, dedicated coaches, in addition to being really good guys who have been fantastic to work with.”

Commenting on his decision to have Munster Rugby, the province’s former front-rower, Flannery, said:

“This has been a dream job for me, to coach Munster Rugby. Leaving the province is not a decision I took lightly, but I look forward to watching the squad go from strength to strength, and wish them continued success.”

Felix Jones commented on how he had been honoured to play for and coach Munster:

“It has been an absolute honour to have played for, and to have coached Munster Rugby. I would like to thank the players, coaches, management and fans who have supported me over the last 10 years.”