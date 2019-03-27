Joey Carbery extends Munster Rugby contract until June 2022

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Joey Carbery has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain with the province until June 2022.

The 23-year-old out-half joined Munster from Leinster and is the Heineken Champions Cup top-scorer this season with 68 points in the pool stages. He also leads the way in the Guinness PRO14’s Golden Boot standings with an 87% success rate off the tee.

Carbery has made six appearances for Ireland this season to bring his international tally to 18 caps.

Meanwhile, Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan has confirmed that scrum-half Alby Mathewson will remain the province until the end of November, good news for the men in red while Conor Murray is away at the World Cup in Japan.