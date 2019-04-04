Johann van Graan makes six changes to his Munster side to face Cardiff Blues.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has retained nine of his side that defeated Edinburgh in the Champions Cup quarter-final at Murrayfield last Saturday. Munster are looking to keep pace with Glasgow at the top of Conference A of the PRO14 and would also greatly improve the prospects of their neighbours in the west with a win over a Cardiff Blues side who are tied with Connacht on 52 points in the race for third spot.

There are four changes to the forwards pack. Kevin O’Byrne slots in at hooker and Billy Holland who impressed off the bench in Edinburgh joins Jean Kleyn in the second row. Chris Clote and Arno Botha come in alongside captain Peter O’Mahony in the back row.

The two changes in the backfield see Tyler Bleyendaal start in place of the injured Joey Carbery and Mike Haley comes in at fullback as Andrew Conway moves to the wing with Darren Sweetnam making way.

The Munster bench looks well Strong, as Niall Scannell, Tadhg Beirne and C.J. Stander are all poised to make an impact if required.