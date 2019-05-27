Kearney set to sign new contract with IRFU

Rob Kearney is close to signing a new contract with the IRFU to keep him at Leinster after the World Cup report RTE.

The Leinster and Ireland full backs contract expires in November after the World Cup in Japan. However, speaking to Newstalk the former Louth minor footballer said that he is very close to signing a new contract. Kearney, who is now 33 years of age, was a key man on Saturday for Leinster as they secured the PRO 14 title with a narrow win over Glasgow at Celtic Park. Kearney speaking on Off the Ball said that he had hoped for a two-year extension. Kearney was offered a three-year deal by French side La Rochelle but he turned it down, when asked by Joe Molloy on Off the Ball he gave his reasoning behind this he said “Money wasn’t the important thing for me this time around, it was playing in finals with your friends

Kearney has been capped over 90 times for Ireland. He has played 210 times for Leinster scoring 233 points. He has played on two British and Irish Lions tours also in 2009 and 2013, making three appearances scoring a try. Kearney has a long list of honours and will be hoping to add a World Cup medal to that list in November. He was won four Champions Cup/Heineken Cup medals 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018. Leinster lost out in the final this season to Saracens. He has won five PRO 12/14 titles in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2018 and then of course 2019. With Ireland Kearney has won four Six Nations Champions 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018, as well as two Grand Slams in 2009 and 2018. He was named European Player of the Year in 2012.