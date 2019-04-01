Leavy ruled out of World Cup

Leinster Rugby have confirmed that flanker Dan Leavy will miss the upcoming Rugby World Cup after sustaining a knee ligament injury in the win over Ulster. Leavy who is only 24 came on as a second half substitute in the 21-18 at the Aviva Stadium, however he only last 10 minutes as he went down with a knee injury.

Leinster said on Saturday after the game that Leavy would miss the remainder of the season. A scan on Sunday confirmed that news, but it confirmed that the injury was more complicated than was initially thought. Leinster Rugby released a statement regarding the injury in which they said “Leinster Rugby can confirm that Dan Leavy had an initial scan yesterday on a complex knee ligament injury but needs further assessment this week”. They stated that Leavy will miss the World Cup and said “He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and into next season to include the Rugby World Cup”. We know the Leinster Rugby family and all of @OLSCRugby will join us in wishing @DanLeafy94 the best of luck with his recovery over the coming weeks and months.”

In an instagram pos Leavy revealed how upset he was , he said “Struggling to put into words how devastated I am with the injury”. He revealed that to miss the World Cup is haunting his thoughts, but that he backs his teammates to make a little bit of history and he will watch as a number 1 supporter. He said he is already looking forward to starting the recovery period soon. Leavy had an outstanding Six Nations campaign in 2018. However, he has struggled with injury since. Leavy had a calf injury which ruled him out of the majority of the Six Nations in 2019.

We wish Dan all the best and a speedy recovery.