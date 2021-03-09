It’s the draw of the last 16 of the Challenge Cup – Leicester Tigers v Connacht Rugby – Preview, team news & Kick-off time.

Andy Friends Connacht will have to travel to Welford Road for what looks like a fantastic match-up. Leicester Tigers have had a very average season winning and losing five games. Whereas Connacht sits second in their PRO14 conference. The winners of the match will have a home quarter-final against Ospreys or Newcastle.

Preview

To Follow

Kick-off time

Once we have the kick-off time for the match we will put it here – It will take place over Easter Weekend (Apr 2-4).

Full Last 16 Draw

Challenge Cup – Round of 16 draw – Dragons v Northampton Ospreys v Newcastle London Irish v Cardiff Blues Harlequins v Ulster Benetton v Agen Zebre v Bath Leicester Tigers v Connacht Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com