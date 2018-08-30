Leinster name team ahead of Cardiff game

Leo Cullen has announced his first team of the new PRO 14 season ahead of their tie with Cardiff on Friday evening at 7.35pm in the Cardiff Arms Park.

Cullen has opted to give new signing Joe Tomane his debut. Tomane who has been capped by Australia is given the number 12 jersey for the first time and will start at inside centre. Ross Byrne is named at number 10, while Rhys Ruddock will captain the side as flanker wearing number 7. Caolan Doris is selected at number 8 and he will also make his first start for Leinster, he came off the bench last year against Connacht. Doris is an exciting player and at 20 years of age has a lot to offer to Leinster rugby over the next few years.

The back three will see Dave Kearney at full back, while Adam Byrne and last season PRO 14 top try scorer Barry Daly is also named to start. Rory O’Loughlin will partner Tomane in the centre, with the impressive Luke McGrath named at scrum half alongside Ross Byrne. The front row compromises of Peter Dooley, James Tracey and Michael Bent. Ross Molony teams up with Scott Fardy who had a superb season last year in the second row. Doris is named at 8 with captain Ruddock and Josh Murphy also picked in the back row. Leo Cullen has options on the bench to with Andrew Porter, Jamison Gibson-Park and Fergus McFadden.

Leinster team to play Cardiff Friday 7.35pm:

15. Dave Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Joe Tomane

11. Barry Daly

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Noel Reid

23. Fergus McFadden