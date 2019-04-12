Leinster name XV to play Glasgow

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has announced his starting 15 for Saturday’s PRO 14 game with Scottish giants Glasgow.

There is superb news on the injury front with Devin Toner and Robbie Henshaw both returning after more than 3 months on the sidelines each. Toner suffered an ankle injury in the Six Nations loss to England which required surgery. However, he has been deemed fit to play by the medical and coaching staff. Robbie Henshaw has been suffering with a dead leg injury but he has now been also passed fit to start on Saturday afternoon at the RDS with a 3pm kick off.

The team looks very strong and Cullen’s thinking is to probably give lads game time ahead of the big Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse later this month. Several Ireland players are back in the fold having sat out last weekends draw with Benetton. Jordan Larmour, Rob Kearney and Sean O’Brien all return to the fold.

The forwards will see Ed Byrne and Michael Bent as props, while James Tracy is named as hooker. Devin Toner and Jack Dunne combine in the second row, while in the back row, Josh Murphy, Sean O’Brien (who will captain the side) and Caelan Dorris all combine at 6, 7 and 8. In the half backs then Jamison Gibson Park partners Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney and Jordan Larmour are named on the wings. In midfield Robbie Henshaw will partner Joe Tomane, while the experienced Rob Kearney is named at full back.

The bench contains some big game hitters, with Wexford man Tadhg Furlong, Sean Cronin and Max Deegan all named, while Ciaran Frawley and Adam Byrne are also named on the bench.

The game kicks off at 3pm and is live on Eir Sport.

Video from Leinster Rugby Youtube.