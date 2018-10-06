Leinster prevail in thriller in Aviva

Leinster extended their winning run with a superb 30-22 win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

James Lowe was superb for Leinster as he ran in two tries, while the remainder of scores came from the boot of Ross Byrne, while a penalty try was also awarded to Leinster. Munster got tries on the board with Tadgh Beirne, CJ Stander and Alby Mathewsson but Leinster looked always in control in a sold out Aviva.

Leinster settled better and it was James Lowe who got under a high ball after Andrew Conway and Keith Earls got into a muddle. Leinster managed to work their way up the line from their and after a TMO consultation Earls was adjudged to have tackled Lowe illegally without the ball and he was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes. Leinster were awarded a penalty try on the back of it. Lowe was causing serious problems for the Munster defence and a couple of minutes later he got his own try. He went over in the corner withstanding challenges from Niall Scannell and Alby Mathewsson. Munster though in typical fashion winning a few penalties before the Munster pack aided Tadgh Beirne in crossing the white wash for their first try of the game. Carbery missed the resulting conversion. Ross Byrne landed two penalties just before the break which surely would have left the Munster coach Van Graan fuming. It was 20-12 at the break to Leinster.

Leinster’s third try was a bit fortunate as the touch judge called for a deliberate knock on against a Munster player. This was labelled as a ridiculous decision on RTE Sports live coverage on radio. The try itself came from the resulting penalty in which Leinster worked through the phases before creating space for Lowe who touched down for Leinster’third try.

However, the tide turned at least for a couple of minutes as Munster got a couple of penalties before Carbery then kicked one over to reduce the deficit. Alby Mathewsson then got his first try for the club. There were 12 minutes remaining now and the score was 27-22 to Leinster. However, Stephen Archer gave away a needless penalty for obstruction, Ross Byrne split the posts with the penalty. That all but sealed the game despite Munster trying their best but they couldn’t breach the Leinster defence.