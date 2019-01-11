Leinster team named to face Toulouse

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has announced his team to face French side Toulouse in the Champions Cup on Saturday at the RDS with a 1pm kick off.

There is no room Irish trio, Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney. Sexton last played for the province on the 29th of December when they lost out to Munster in the PRO 14 at Thomond Park, Ross Byrne is given the number 10 jersey. Robbie Henshaw is still unavailable despite having returned to training, he is not going to be risked here by Cullen. Rob Kearney’s place at full back is taken over by the exciting Jordan Larmour.

The front row will see a very familiar look to it, with Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadgh Furlong all combining. Scott Fardy and James Ryan partner each other once again in the second row. The back row will see Rhys Ruddock, who also captains the side, Josh Van Der Flier at number 7, while Jack Conan will wear the number 8 jersey. In the backs then, the already mentioned Larmour is at full back, while Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney occupy the wings. Garry Ringrose will team up with Rory O’Loughlin in the centre, with the impressive Luke McGrath named at scrum half.

The bench will see James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson Park, Noel Reid and Conor O’Brien who incidentally was man of the match in last weekend PRO 14 game against Ulster.