Leinster V Connacht – Pro 14 Rugby team news – kick off 7:45pm

Leinster have names a second string team to play Connacht in the Pro 14 clash, kick off 7:45 Saturday live on Eirsport.

Hugo Keenan gets his third start of the season with the Leinster Academy player lining out at full back with try scorer from last week Adam Byrne on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Another Academy player Conor O’Brien starts at inside centre with last week’s Heineken Man of the Match Rory O’Loughlin outside him.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are the starting half backs for Cullen.

In the pack Peter Dooley, Bryan Byrne and Michael Bent are in the front row with Mick Kearney and Scott Fardy behind them in the second row.

Rhys Ruddock captains the side from the blindside with Dan Leavy selected at openside and finally Caelan Doris selected at No. 8.

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend has made a total of ten changes to the side that won away to Perpignan in the European Challenge Cup last weekend, as Connacht take on Leinster in the RDS on Saturday (kick-off 7:45pm). Included in the starting side are internationals Finlay Bealham and Ultan Dillane as Bundee Aki is named among the replacements.

Bealham comes back into a front row that sees Denis Buckley returning at loosehead and Tom McCartney retained at hooker. In the second row Dillane will line up alongside Gavin Thornbury with James Cannon named among the replacements.

Captain Jarrad Butler comes back into the side at blindside alongside Colby Fainga’a and Paul Boyle at number 8.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade renew their half-back partnership, while the back three sees Darragh Leader come in for Matt Healy who picked up a knock in training during the week, with Cian Kelleher named on the opposite wing with Tiernan O’Halloran at full back.

Commenting ahead of the game, Head Coach Andy Friend says his side face a big challenge in the RDS: “We have gone through a really good run with five wins in row, with real competition emerging in the squad. The win away in France last weekend keeps the confidence levels up and keeps that momentum going in the squad and throughout the organisation. We face a big challenge away to Leinster on Saturday. We know the depth they have and the quality in their squad so we will need a huge performance to challenge them especially when they are at home”, Friend said.

However, Friend says that his side are hugely looking forward to the challenge; “Everyone wants to play against the top sides and see how they perform. We will play our game and implement our game plan and we will know where we are as we go into the new year. We have a huge series of games, with three interpros over the Christmas and New Year period so these three fixtures will be a huge test for our squad”.

#LEIvCON

Kick-off 7:45pm:

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Kyle Godwin, Tom Farrell, Darragh Leader, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Colby Fainga’a, Paul Boyle.

Replacements (16-23): Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson McCoy, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, James Mitchell, David Horwitz, Bundee Aki.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15: Hugo Keenan (4)

14: Adam Byrne (44)

13: Rory O’Loughlin (50)

12: Conor O’Brien (7)

11: Dave Kearney (127)

10: Ross Byrne (59)

9: Jamison Gibson-Park (61)

1: Peter Dooley (54)

2: Bryan Byrne (32)

3: Michael Bent (112)

4: Mick Kearney (42)

5: Scott Fardy (31)

6: Rhys Ruddock (151) CAPTAIN

7: Dan Leavy (60)

8: Caelan Doris (6)

16: Seán Cronin (162)

17: Ed Byrne (32)

18: Andrew Porter (41)

19: Ross Molony (73)

20: Max Deegan (29)

21: Hugh O’Sullivan (4)

22: Ciarán Frawley (6)

23: Noel Reid (108)