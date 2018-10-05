Leinster v Munster preview, team news and betting odds

Leinster v Munster

Guinness Pro14, Round 6

Aviva Stadium, Dublin @6pm, Saturday 6th October 2018

Positions: Leinster (1st in Conference B – 20pts) Munster (3rd in Conference A – 15pts)

On the face of it, this clash between the two big guns of Irish rugby is nicely set up. Both sides come into this InterPro off the back of good wins in the last round of matches. Munster ran up a record points total in the professional era in a 64-7 win over a shadow Ulster side, while Leinster overcame a dogged Connacht 20-3 at the Sportsground.

However, I’m not sure how happy the 48,000 or so fans who have already purchased tickets will be happy with the fact that this contest is diluted somewhat by changes to both sides. Leinster’s starting 15 for tomorrows fixture shows 12 changes from last week. Leo Cullen presumably has one eye on the six-day turn around before Wasps visit the R.D.S. next Friday night.

The most noticeable absentee will be Johnny Sexton. Ross Byrne comes in at ten and will be partnered by Gibson-Park. Rhys Ruddock is the only forward to retain his place from Leinster’s visit to Galway. While James Lowe on the wing and Rob Kearney at full-back are the other two retained. Despite the 12 changes, it’s still a strong looking Leinster side.

Munster will also have one eye on their daunting Champions cup fixture away to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park. Johann Van Grann had made three alterations to his side that hammered Ulster last week. Darren Sweetnam returns on the wing in place of Alex Wooton, Billy Holland makes way for Jean Klyen in the second row and Sammy Arnold comes in at no.12 for Rory Scannell.

Muster will be looking to get their first points on the road this season. Their Jekyll and Hyde form so far has seen them record three bonus-point wins in Thomond Park, while they have suffered heavy defeats away to Glasgow and Cardiff. Taking anything from a visit to the reigning Pro14 and European champions will be a big ask for the men in red.

For Leinster questions remain as to whether they can win games of this magnitude without their marquee players. They suffered embarrassing defeats at home to Treviso and away to Connacht at the back end of last season while key players were being rested. While their one defeat this season came in round 2, when a side nowhere as near strong as the side that played in the Sportsground last weekend, lost out 23-21 away to Scarlets.

TEAMS

BETTING ODDS

Leinster are short price favourites at 4/13 , while Munster are available at 3/1. The draw can be had as far out as 33/1. The handicap sees Leinster -9, Munster +9.