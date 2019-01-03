Leinster’s James Lowe banned for two weeks

Leinster’s James Lowe has been banned for two weeks as a result of the red card he received in the provinces game with Munster last weekend at Thomond Park.

The New Zealander was sent off following Leinster 26-17 defeat to the Red Army following a high aerial tackle on Irish full back Andrew Conway in what was an ill-tempered affair at the Limerick venue. The disciplinary hearing took place in Wales and the player accepted his two week ban through a video conference. What came out of the disciplinary hearing was statement by the Guinness Pro 14 league it said that ‘he (Lowe) had committed an act of foul play and that his actions warranted a red card’.

According to the disciplinary committee the aerial tackle warranted a four week ban, however as Lowe has a clean disciplinary record it was halved to a two week ban. Lowe will now be out of action with Leinster, meaning he will miss this Saturday’s PRO 14 derby with Ulster, he is also set to miss their Champions Cup game with Toulouse on the 12th of January in what is virtually a game deciding what team will have a home quarter final with a game to spare.

The statement read “James Lowe of Leinster Rugby faced a Disciplinary Hearing today via video conference and has been banned for two weeks,” It said further “The player was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy under Law 9.17 – A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground. “The player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play and that his actions warranted a red card. “The Committee deemed the act warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks, which was reduced by 50 per cent due to the player’s clean disciplinary record and the conduct of the player and his club throughout the process. “The player was reminded of his right to appeal.”

It is unlikely an appeal will be lodged.