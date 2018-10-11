List of international live broadcasters for Heineken Champions Cup Rugby

Fans across the world will have the chance to enjoy stars of the global game in European club rugby’s blue-riband tournament after a host of broadcasters and streaming services signed up to screen the Heineken Champions Cup.

Leinster Rugby’s triumph over Racing 92 in Bilbao back in May was shown in 115 countries and access to the tournament recognised as The One to Win is better than ever domestically from 2018/19 with Bath Rugby’s Pool 1 clash with Toulouse on Saturday launching free-to-air coverage in the United Kingdom (Channel 4) and Ireland (Virgin Media) in addition to the comprehensive coverage of BT Sport.

That match will also be the first screened live in the USA at the start of a four-year deal with NBC Sports, who will also show Glasgow Warriors’ opener against Saracens on Sunday. The majority of Heineken Champions Cup matches will also be available in the USA on NBC Sports Gold.

The new model in the UK and Ireland replicates that of the current coverage in France where wide-ranging exposure to the live action on beIN SPORTS is supplemented by one live match per round on France Télévisions.

Where else can the action be seen around the world?

• DAZN have signed an agreement to take the tournament to audiences in Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Switzerland. All Heineken Champions Cup matches will be live in Canada, Japan and Italy and the latter will also show Round 1 Challenge Cup action as Benetton Rugby host Grenoble in Pool 5 and Bristol Bears entertain Zebre Rugby Club, both on Saturday.

• RugbyPass will take the action to audiences in both Australia and South-East Asia for the next four seasons.

• After a very successful 2018 Finals weekend in Spain, Telefonica will launch their live coverage of the tournament when Leinster Rugby open their defence of the trophy against Wasps tomorrow evening.

• Spark will take the tournament to audiences in New Zealand until the end of the 2021/22 season. Until their sport platform launches at the start of 2019, their partners TVNZ Duke will show two matches per weekend on free-to-air television starting with the season opener at Leinster, before Scarlets take on Racing 92 at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday.

• Meanwhile, SuperSport remain rightsholders of the tournament in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Fans are advised to check listings in their territory for confirmed coverage schedules. Several negotiations in other territories are still ongoing with EPCR’s international rights agency RDA and updates will be communicated on HeinekenChampionsCup.com

List of international broadcasters

NBC – USA (including NBC Sports and NBC Sports Gold)

DAZN – Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Switzerland

GO – Malta

RugbyPass – Australia and South-East Asia

Rugby TV – Georgia

Spark (TVNZ Duke) – New Zealand

SportsMax – Caribbean

Sport TV – Portugal

SuperSport – Sub-Saharan Africa

Telefonica – Spain

TV Arena Sport – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia