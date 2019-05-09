London Irish adds to its ranks for next season

London Irish has further strengthened its hand in recent days with confirmation that New Zealand winger Waisake Naholo and Australia internationals Sekope Kepu and Adam Coleman will join the Exiles ahead of the 2019-20 season.

New Zealander Naholo, a 28-year-old Rugby World Cup winner, has 26 caps, won a Super Rugby title and was part of the successful Baby Black World Rugby Under-20 Championship team. He has scored 16 international tries as well as a further 41 in his 55 Super Rugby appearances for the Highlanders.

Experienced prop Sekope Kepu made his international Test debut against Italy and now boasts 103 appearances for Australia, starting 69 of those games. He has over 130 Super Rugby appearances for New South Wales Waratahs as well as 14 appearances for Bordeaux.

The 6ft 8in, 122kg lock forward Adam Coleman, who is the latest addition to the Exiles roster for next season, has been one of the cornerstones of the Australian national team’s pack for the past two-and-a-half years, winning 31 caps.

He was the first Tasmanian-born player to represent Australia since the Second World War, and is the son of a former Tonga international captain, Pau’u Afeaki. He made his Super Rugby debut for New South Wales Waratahs in 2011 and later joined Western Force, before being called up the Wallabies squad in 2016.