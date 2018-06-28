London Irish Fixtures for 2018-19 season

London Irish have confirmed their fixtures for their Greene King IPA Championship campaign, beginning with an away trip to Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday 1st September.

The Exiles, spearheaded by for Munster and Ireland Head Coach Declan Kidney, take on the reigning British & Irish Cup holders at Vallis Way, before hosting Nottingham at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday 8th September.

On Saturday 29th September newly promoted Coventry welcome Irish to the Butts Park Arena, while the festive period sees Irish locking horns with Hartpury College at their Gloucestershire home on Saturday 29th December.

The annual St Patrick’s Party fixture sees Doncaster Knights visiting the Madejski Stadium on Saturday 23rd March 2019.

The season concludes with a run-in which includes a trip to Cornish Pirates, a home game against Hartpury College, and an Easter weekend fixture at Richmond, before finishing the season at home to Ealing on Saturday 27th April.

The date for the away fixture against Jersey Reds is still to be confirmed.

Like last season, the club that finishes top of the table will be promoted to the Gallagher Premiership providing they meet the minimum standards criteria which Irish do.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the rebranded Championship Cup have also been confirmed with the Exiles drawn alongside Hartpury College, Bedford Blues and Cornish Pirates. Playing each other home and away, Irish begin their cup campaign at Hartpury on Saturday 10th November.

The quarter-finals take place on the weekend of 1-3 February 2019, with the semi-finals and final scheduled for 22-24 February 2019 and 3-5 May 2019 respectively.

Confirmed dates and kick-off times for away fixtures will be released within two weeks.

2018-19 London Irish Fixtures

GKC = Greene King IPA Championship

CHC = Championship Cup

September 2018

GKC – Sat 1st Sep v Ealing Trailfinders (A)

GKC – Sat 8th Sep v Nottingham (H)

GKC – Sun 23rd Sep v Bedford Blues (H)

GKC – Sat 29th Sep v Coventry (A)

October 2018

GKC – Sat 6th Oct v London Scottish (A)

GKC – Sat 13th Oct v Yorkshire Carnegie (H)

GKC – Sat 20th Oct v Doncaster Knights (A)

GKC – Sat 27th Oct v Cornish Pirates (H)

November 2018

CHC – Sat 10th Nov v Hartpury College (A)

CHC – Sun 18th Nov v Cornish Pirates (H)

CHC – Sun 25th Nov v Bedford Blues (H)

December 2018

CHC – Sat 1st Dec v Bedford Blues (A)

CHC – Sun 9th Dec v Hartpury College (H)

CHC – Sat 15th Dec v Cornish Pirates (A)

GKC – Sat 29th Dec v Hartpury College (A)

January 2019

GKC – Sun 13th Jan v Richmond (H)

GKC – Sat 19th Jan v Nottingham (A)

GKC – Sun 27th Jan v Jersey Reds (H)

February 2019

CHC QF – 1-3 Feb

GKC – Sat 9th Feb v Bedford Blues (A)

GKC – Sat 16th Feb v Coventry (H)

CHC SF – 22-24 Feb

March 2019

GKC – Sat 2nd Mar v London Scottish (H)

April 2019

GKC – Sun 14th Apr v Hartpury College (H)

GKC – Sat 20th Apr v Richmond (A)

GKC – Sat 27th Apr v Ealing Trailfinders (H)

May 2019

CHC FINAL – 1-5 May